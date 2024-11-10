National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:PPL FY2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%.
Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$43.37 and a 52 week high of C$59.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.
Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 84.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
