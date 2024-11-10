Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AXL Earnings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXL. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of 677.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 553.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 75,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 540.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 199,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 168,348 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3,849.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 166,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 162,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 84.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 100,231 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 263.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 506,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

