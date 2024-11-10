FY2025 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech Lowered by Analyst

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.69. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $199.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.58. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $93.95 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after acquiring an additional 231,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

