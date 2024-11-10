Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABNB stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

