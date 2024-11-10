Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 541.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

