Roth Capital Expects Increased Earnings for McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MUX. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $12.75 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUX

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.