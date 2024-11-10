What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Five Below Q3 Earnings?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Bank of America cut Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Five Below Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $86.28 on Friday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.