Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at JMP Securities

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

ABUS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $707.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

