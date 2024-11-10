Roth Capital Estimates ChromaDex’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ChromaDex Stock Down 4.0 %

CDXC stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $496.47 million, a P/E ratio of 650.65 and a beta of 1.88. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChromaDex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

