Northland Capmk Issues Negative Outlook for AMRK Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of AMRK opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $731.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $712,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,765.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,888. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 over the last 90 days. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

