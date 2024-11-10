What is William Blair’s Forecast for Amedisys Q1 Earnings?

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.85. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amedisys by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Amedisys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.