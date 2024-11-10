Q4 EPS Forecast for Entrada Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $741.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.26.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $39,867.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,783.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,783.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,187 shares of company stock worth $155,947. Company insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

