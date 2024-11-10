Research Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Q4 Earnings

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$14.35 on Friday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00. Insiders sold 30,006 shares of company stock worth $392,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

