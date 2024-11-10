RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Quarry LP raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.