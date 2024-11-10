Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Price Target at $82.54

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.54.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE SE opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.31 and a beta of 1.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 35.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after buying an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 15.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

