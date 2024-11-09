Graypoint LLC Acquires 5,561 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after acquiring an additional 144,687 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 710,992 shares of company stock worth $17,619,823. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

