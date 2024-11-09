Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,351.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,368.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $935.84 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.