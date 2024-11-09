M&G Plc Has $1.80 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

M&G Plc lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after buying an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,792,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.9 %

PEG opened at $85.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $124,295.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.