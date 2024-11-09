Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Jabil by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,816.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 1,380 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $173,645.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,411.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JBL opened at $135.75 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

