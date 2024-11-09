QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,012 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,012 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,511,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,122,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,982 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.87.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

