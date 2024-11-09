Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $3,812,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after acquiring an additional 175,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $92.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

