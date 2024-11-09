HF Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPM opened at $237.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $143.70 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $667.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.24 and its 200 day moving average is $208.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

