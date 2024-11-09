Graypoint LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 83.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in American International Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after buying an additional 441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in American International Group by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after acquiring an additional 405,230 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

