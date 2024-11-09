Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 102.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.29.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a one year low of $78.11 and a one year high of $115.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

