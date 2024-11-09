Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,903,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,087,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

ENTG stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

