Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after acquiring an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

