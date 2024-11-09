M&G Plc Decreases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&G Plc reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

