AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $164.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.32 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,786,144 shares in the company, valued at $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Stephens began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AN

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.