M&G Plc Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&G Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.