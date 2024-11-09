Graypoint LLC Acquires 201 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $24,673,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,262,057.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,824 shares of company stock valued at $94,003,400. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $235.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.77 and a 52 week high of $236.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

