Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.3 %

NEM stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Newmont’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.