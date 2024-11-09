Graypoint LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,808,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $383.72 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

