Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target at $216.73

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho cut Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $195.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.52. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

