Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.18.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

