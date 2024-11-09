Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Moderna stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $170.47.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
