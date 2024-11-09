Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $721,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,105.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $721,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.0 %

Ingredion stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $100.53 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

