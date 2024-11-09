Amalgamated Bank Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 350.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

TTC opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.