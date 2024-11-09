Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,501 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $176,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after buying an additional 114,795 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,374,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,562,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,494,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 14.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after acquiring an additional 240,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

