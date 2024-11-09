Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,827,000 after purchasing an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,369,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.7 %

DT opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

