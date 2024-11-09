Comparing MetaWorks Platforms (MWRK) & Its Rivals

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MetaWorks Platforms to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91% MetaWorks Platforms Competitors -15.27% -155.93% -4.98%

Volatility & Risk

MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms’ peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 -$5.65 million -0.18 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors $4.07 billion $453.55 million -5.71

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MetaWorks Platforms’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MetaWorks Platforms and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 MetaWorks Platforms Competitors 910 5959 12230 318 2.62

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 4.93%. Given MetaWorks Platforms’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetaWorks Platforms has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetaWorks Platforms peers beat MetaWorks Platforms on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

