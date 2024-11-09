Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. B. Riley reduced their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ABNB opened at $134.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,958.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Finally, MKA Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the third quarter. MKA Charitable Fund now owns 2,015,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,632,000 after buying an additional 296,153 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

