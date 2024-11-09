Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,854,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,173,265 over the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

