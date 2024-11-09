HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

HomeStreet Price Performance

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $11.07 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $208.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $263,829.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Featured Stories

