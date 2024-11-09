Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,436,000 after buying an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after buying an additional 77,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

