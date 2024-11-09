Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JPM stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $143.70 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
