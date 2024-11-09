Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 765 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

