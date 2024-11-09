Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

FNF opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

