Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,084 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $237.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.70 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $667.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

