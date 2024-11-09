Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,958 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Reliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 98.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RS opened at $320.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.44.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total value of $1,490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,881 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.