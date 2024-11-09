Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for JKHY Q2 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Read Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $179.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.