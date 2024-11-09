Christian Kleinerman Sells 15,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $95,924.01.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $346,487.31.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68.

SNOW opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.83.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snowflake to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

